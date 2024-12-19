Taking Action And Powering Hope For Breast Cancer Awareness And Support

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on NRG Insights

By NRG Editorial Voices

Each year, organizations all over the globe dedicate the month of October to the of breast cancer screening and prevention. At NRG, our people believe in the power of hope, and we're deeply committed to amplifying that hope through action. Our Wear Pink, Power Hope campaign was born out of a desire to contribute to healing - not just through words, but through real, tangible support for those impacted by breast cancer.

Whether as survivors, patients, or caregivers standing beside someone with a breast cancer diagnosis, we all have a role to play in this journey. And through this campaign, we're turning our shared experiences into a force for positive change.

Shared stories, shared strength

The true heart of Wear Pink, Power Hope lies in the stories of our employees; we're inspired by each person's willingness to share their experience. These are testimonies of finding joy in new perspectives, embracing strength in the face of adversity, and powering hope for others walking a similar path.

Meet Frank McKay , proud supporter of his wife Ginger, who recently underwent breast cancer treatment.

Watch Frank and Ginger's story here

Geraldine Bendezu is a loving mother to two toddlers who was diagnosed just before her 30th birthday. Hear her story.

Watch Geraldine's story here

Survivor Sonia LeCoq is an advocate of early detection after being diagnosed with breast cancer following her annual mammogram 12 years ago. Learn about her experience.

Watch Sonia's story here

Michelle Cresswell was just 40 years old when she was diagnosed with and underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2011. Hear from her and her children as they reflect on the experience.

Watch Michelle's story here

Together for hope

At NRG, we understand that awareness is just the beginning. To truly make a difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer, we're channeling our energy into three key goals:

Raising funds for research

The solution to breast cancer requires more than awareness - it demands resources. That's why we've launched an online storefront offering pink NRG clothing items. Not only do these items show solidarity, the money raised from our generous colleagues' purchases have gone toward the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Canada to fund the solutions that bring us closer to a world without breast cancer.

Knowledge is power

Breast cancer awareness isn't just about wearing a ribbon - it's about starting conversations. Throughout October, we're encouraging all NRG employees to wear their pink apparel to work. Whether it's a pink hard hat or learning about our colleagues' experience in treatment, sparking dialogue reminds us of the importance of early detection and community support.

Together, we'll turn our workplaces into symbols of hope, where every pink item serves as a reminder that no one fights this battle alone.

Prevention and support

Early detection is crucial to outcome, and that's why we're hosting educational webinars designed to increase knowledge about breast health, early detection, and how to approach important conversations with healthcare providers. These sessions will equip employees with the tools they need to be proactive about their health, while also offering guidance on how to support others facing a diagnosis.

In addition, we'll be assembling HOPE kits filled with comforting and helpful items for patients undergoing treatment. These kits are a small way to show our care, letting patients know that they are seen and supported in their journey.

United for healing

At NRG, we recognize that breast cancer is a journey no one should ever face alone. Through the Wear Pink, Power Hope campaign, we're standing united with the common goal of being part of the solution. Together, we can power hope for a brigher future, one where breast cancer is met with strength, solidarity, and unwavering hope.