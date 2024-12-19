Doha Metro, Lusail Tram Carried 1.67 Million Passengers During Intercontinental Cup Matches, National Day
12/19/2024 2:00:20 PM
Doha: Qatar Railways Company (Rail) announced that the total number of passengers of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks between December 11 and 18, 2024 including the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 and National Day celebrations reached approximately 1.67 million passengers.
The total number of Metro users during this period reached around 1.6 million passengers, while the total number of Tram users was approximately 70,000.
These passengers relied on the Metro and Tram networks to access various event areas, tournament stadiums, and other key destinations connected to the networks.
The 18 of December 2024 was the busiest day for the Doha Metro during this period, with approximately 363,517 passengers using the networks 37 stations, with stations Lusail QNB, Souq Waqif and Katara being the busiest on that day.
First and last-mile services, such as Metrolink and Metroexpress, played a key role in facilitating passenger movement to major destinations, activation areas, and stadiums.
Metrolink operated across 61 routes serving 30 metro stations, while Metroexpress continued to provide services through 10 metro stations and 12 tram stations.
Additionally, the company said, the "Park and Ride" facilities around several metro stations reduced reliance on private vehicles, allowing users to park their cars and complete their journeys via the metro, avoiding traffic congestion.
