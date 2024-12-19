Gold's Gym Hollywood Undergoes $1 Million Renovation, Introducing New Playground Turf Area & Strength Training Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The revamped facility positions Gold's Gym as a premier destination for both casual and competitive seeking a top-tier strength training and functional environment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gold's Gym SoCal – the original home of serious training – has unveiled the completion of a $1 million renovation at its iconic Hollywood club located at 1016 Cole Ave, Hollywood, CA 90038, bringing state-of-the-art equipment and reimagined workout spaces to its members. Central to the renovation is the all-new signature Playground Turf Area, designed for functional training, agility drills, stretching, and more.As part of the enhancements, the gym now features Olympic lifting racks and six new squat racks, allowing members to engage in advanced weightlifting techniques in a dedicated area. A double row of benches, including adjustable bench presses and expanded free-weight options, has also been added to cater to diverse strength-training routines.“We're excited to bring our members these elevated, Hollywood-worthy features as part of our commitment to delivering iconic, world-class fitness experiences," said Brian Morris, Executive Vice President of Gold's Gym SoCal. "We are staying ahead in the heart of the entertainment capital, evolving with the needs of our members while keeping Gold's Gym SoCal at the forefront of fitness culture."These improvements are designed to meet the growing demand for specialized equipment and provide a comprehensive workout experience for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.Gold's Gym SoCal has played a significant role in shaping Southern California's fitness industry, with 23 locations across the region today and more than 35 years of setting the standard. The group continues to reinvest in its clubs to ensure members have an elite space to train, no matter where they are on their fitness journey.To explore the club, visit: , and follow @GoldsGymSocal. For memberships, visit goldsgymsocal/hollywoodAbout Gold's Gym SoCal Group:With its roots tracing back to Joe Gold's first gym in Venice Beach, California, in 1965, Gold's Gym SoCal has built a rich legacy of commitment, passion, and dedication to health and physique. In 1988, brothers Angel Banos and William Banos took the helm, opening their first Gold's Gym franchise in North Hollywood, California. Their unwavering commitment to superior customer service, personalized programming, and clean facilities propelled them to the forefront of the fitness industry. To learn more, visit .

Bethany Willets

Blaze PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.