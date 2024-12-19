U.S. Paralympics Powerlifting Joins Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Para Powerlifting Bobby Body. Photo Credit: Joe Kusumoto/USOPC

U.S. Para Powerlifting athlete Ashley Dyce. Photo Credit: Joe Kusumoto/USOPC

U.S. Para Powerlifting program will become a part of LNASO, joining USA Wheelchair and Boccia United States.

- Bobby Body

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeshore Foundation , the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO), and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee are pleased to announce that on January 1, 2025, the U.S. Para Powerlifting program will become a part of LNASO, joining USA Wheelchair Rugby and Boccia United States.

Lakeshore Foundation, also home to the innovative Sports Science and Performance Center, has been an epicenter for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement since 2003, when it was named a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site. Since this designation, Lakeshore has produced over 50 Paralympic athletes, coaches and staff, and those athletes have captured over 30 Paralympic medals.

“The addition of U.S. Para Powerlifting to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization marks a pivotal milestone in Lakeshore's continued evolution as a leader is Para sports,” said Lakeshore Foundation President/CEO John D. Kemp.“We are excited to welcome the U.S. Para Powerlifting athletes to our esteemed roster and look forward to providing them with cutting-edge technology and facilities, as well as continued support, as they prepare for upcoming international competitions, including the LA28 Paralympic Games.”

This transition also represents huge forward momentum for Para powerlifting, one of the fastest-growing sports in the Paralympic Movement. With this move, U.S. Para Powerlifting will now gain access to the dedicated staff, cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities available at Lakeshore, setting athletes and staff up for continued success in the future. It will also mark a distinct shift in athlete development, allowing for a streamlined pipeline from which athletes of any experience level can benefit.

“This is a great moment for the U.S. Para Powerlifting National Team and program, and we are excited for what this means for the development of the sport at every level,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland.“Lakeshore is a proven partner that is deeply committed to advancing Paralympic sport and providing comprehensive support to athletes. We are confident that Team USA's Para Powerlifting athletes will find a true home in Lakeshore with expanded resources and support, both now and in the future.”

Of today's announcement U.S. Para Powerlifting athlete Bobby Body shared“Lakeshore just took Team USA Para Powerlifting from mission impossible to mission possible!”

About Lakeshore Foundation

Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby and Boccia United States. Lakeshore is also home to the state-of-the-art Lakeshore Sports Science and Performance Center. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit

Terry

Lakeshore Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.