Indie Wuxia Sandbox RPG, The Matchless Kungfu, Slashes Prices By 25% In Steam Winter Sale, Now With German And Russian Localization

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Matchless Kungfu , the open-world sandbox martial arts game deeply inspired by Chinese cultural elements, is now available at a historic 25% off as part of the Steam Winter Sale. From now until January 2, 2025, players can experience its expansive martial arts adventure for just $14.99, down from the regular price of $19.99.

Developed by the passionate indie team HuanMos Game and published by Bilibili HK Limited, The Matchless

Kungfu invites players to step into the shoes of their own martial arts hero in a world full of endless possibilities. Explore vast wildernesses, lead your martial sect, or carve out a personal legend in a living, breathing landscape. With no rigid paths or predefined roles, players are free to choose their own destiny - become a master martial artist, build a powerful clan, or simply live a peaceful life. Whatever path you take, the world adapts to your decisions, making every playthrough a unique experience.

Since its reveal at The Game Awards 2023 and its release on November 5, 2024, with its 1.0 version, The Matchless Kungfu has earned accolades for its immersive gameplay, swiftly climbing to become one of Steam's top-selling early access games in November, while maintaining a 85% Very Positive rating from players to date.

Run, Fight, and Outwit: Qinggong and Verbal Combat System

Drawing from the rich traditions of wuxia, The Matchless Kungfu grants players the mystical art of Qinggong, enabling them to run across water or scale sheer cliffs, imbuing the world with a sense of boundless freedom. This freedom extends into the combat system - players begin with five basic attacks - fist, kick, palm, weapon, and throwable - and unlock powerful special moves as they progress. The unique "verbal combat" system adds another layer of strategy, allowing players to outwit enemies with clever rhetoric and turn the tide of battle without lifting a finger.

Construct, Interact, and Prosper: The Homestead System

Beyond combat, The Matchless Kungfu offers a rich homestead system where players can build everything from homes and taverns to stables and jails. Whether you're crafting your dream home, taming wild beasts, or establishing a thriving business, every building has a unique purpose that contributes to your growing influence in the world. NPCs aren't just bystanders - they actively interact with your creations, buying goods, working in your businesses, and bringing your world to life with dynamic, ever-evolving relationships.

The Journey So Far and What's to Come

The release of The Matchless Kungfu 1.0 is a significant milestone, made possible by the valuable feedback and support from the community. With the addition of Russian and German translations, the team continues to bridge the linguistic divide, making the game accessible to a global audience and inviting players worldwide to live in the world of Chinese martial arts.

The Matchless Kungfu, offering a rich sandbox experience in a wuxia-inspired world with a 3D ink wash art style, is now available on Steam with a 25% discount. Players can join the official Discord , and follow the game's

X to share build guides, participate in community events, and get early access to upcoming updates.



About Bilibili Games

Bilibili Games, a subsidiary of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI , HKEX: 9626), is a game developer and publisher delivering interactive experiences to gamers worldwide. With a growing portfolio that includes mobile hits like Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, Fate/Grand Order, and indie titles such as Warm Snow and Magicraft, Bilibili is also home to a vast online community centered around anime, comics, and gaming, attracting millions of active users each month. Bilibili continues to create content that resonates across diverse cultural landscapes, fostering meaningful connections with audiences through various forms of entertainment.

