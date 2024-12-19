Skillable Ranks As Virtual IT Labs Leader In G2 Winter 2025 Report For The 14Th Consecutive Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based and skill validation, has been recognized as a Virtual IT Labs leader for the 14th consecutive time in the G2 Winter 2025 report. Alongside this, Skillable gained 50 badges, the most it has been awarded in a single quarter, including 11 leader badges. It's ease of implementation, usability and results were also recognized with category wins.

G2 reviewers consistently mention how simple it is to set up and use Skillable, plus its impressive uptime. As one user explains,“First and foremost, the user interface is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly. Navigating through the various labs was a breeze, thanks to the simple and well-organized Graphical User Interface (GUI). Even for someone who isn't particularly tech-savvy, the platform makes it easy to find and launch the labs you need.”

As the G2 rankings highlight, Skillable can scale globally to cover events, on-demand training and skill validation in the moment of need, supporting tens of thousands of concurrent users simultaneously.

This reliability and flexibility have been lauded by reviewers including Jason V, a Professional Services Manager who stated,“Skillable can scale to absurd levels in the event that you are working with large audiences. Cloud integrations and automation make it easy to provision cloud resources, and the fact that I don't need to manage any of it is very valuable.”

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer at Skillable, comments,“We are proud of the work we are doing to bring hands-on learning at scale to organizations everywhere. Our G2 reviews are an important signal that our efforts and vision are aligned. Being recognized as the 14-time Virtual IT Labs leader shows that our product enhancements and customer dedication this year paid off. Having delivered over 9 million labs in 2024 and with continued innovation of our lab and skills solutions, Skillable is poised for even more success in 2025.”

