Flolive To Showcase World's Best Global Cellular Connectivity At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company will demonstrate advanced connectivity services to support emerging IoT applications; EVP Sara Brown to moderate“Connectivity Convergence” session

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- floLIVE , a leader in global cellular connectivity, announced it will participate in CES 2025, one of the world's most influential trade shows. The event takes place January 7-10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Center. floLIVE will showcase its industry-leading cellular connectivity solutions designed to support the next wave of high bandwidth, low latency AI-based IoT and business applications entering the market. floLIVE will be located at booth 10663 throughout the exhibition.During CES, floLIVE will share its full product portfolio, including its robust, multi-IMSI solution, which connects seamlessly worldwide while complying with roaming and data privacy regulations. This powerful service can be coupled with eUICC technology, delivering flexible, secure, and regulatory-compliant global connectivity.“CES is one of the most influential conferences in the world, and we see the event as a perfect opportunity to demonstrate how floLIVE's connectivity technology is the perfect fit for businesses that want to leverage services like AI-based applications and Industry 4.0 services,” said floLIVE Americas President Curtis Govan.“As organizations increase their investments in AI technology, maintaining the appropriate network infrastructure to support these services is of paramount importance. We are confident that floLIVE's technology and market expertise is an ideal fit for these businesses.”One of floLIVE's key differentiators is its growing network of local Packet Gateways (PGWs), ensuring regional connectivity on a global scale. This local presence guarantees high availability, low latency, and regulatory-compliant connectivity wherever businesses need it.Additionally, floLIVE's cloud-based connectivity management platform gives businesses granular visibility and control over their connectivity, enabling enterprises to adapt and scale seamlessly to meet their evolving needs.In addition, floLIVE Executive Vice President of Marketing Sara Brown will be on stage to moderate the panel“Connectivity Convergence.” The session is slated for January 7 at 10 a.m. PT at North Hall, Room N257.About floLIVEfloLIVE designed and developed an elastic, robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest connectivity infrastructure in the world. Through this powerful infrastructure, the company offers numerous services to mobile operators, IoT MVNOs and Global Enterprises seeking seamless, compliant, high-performance and regulatory-compliant connectivity, anywhere in the world.With a global carrier library that is based on interconnected local core mobile networks, floLIVE ensures low latency, high performance, and full compliance with privacy acts, data regulations, and roaming restrictions. As of today, more than 15 mobile operators are on board the platform, giving companies multi-tenant, multi-tier localized connectivity globally.Through direct access to our network, customers can monitor their devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, providing a seamless experience that keeps devices connected at all times. Through one integration, one SKU and one platform, customers have a world of connectivity and endless possibilities.

