U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Top $7.2 Billion In November 2024

Today,

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced November's 2024 U.S. agency air ticket sales totaled $7.2 billion - a 7% year-over-year increase. November's total passenger trips reached 20.6 million, reflecting a 1.1% year-over-year increase. The average ticket price increased slightly from November 2023 to $576, driven by an increase in international trips. Metrics from November

2024 show:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $7.2 billion -11.1

% +7

% Total Passenger Trips 20.6 million -12.7

% +1

% U.S. Domestic Trips 12.8 million -16.8

% 0

% International Trips 7.8 million -4.8

% +3

% Average Ticket Price $576 +3.4

% +5

%

"November's air travel data continues to show U.S. passengers prioritizing international destinations with year-over-year growth," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "Leisure travel continues to show strength, with consumers continuing to prioritize travel with their discretionary spending."

In November

2024, ARC's monthly New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions reached 20.1% - a

10.9% increase year-over-year. A total of 798 travel agencies reported NDC transactions during the month. The number of airlines participating in ARC's Direct Connect program increased to 35.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 15 billion passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 230 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit

arccorp .

Contact:

Ryan Lynch

[email protected]

Notes:

*Ticket Sales





Results are based on monthly sales data ending November 30, 2024, from 242 airlines, 10,360 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S. Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)

