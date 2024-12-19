VINCI Wins Two Transport Infrastructure Contracts In The Czech Republic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 19 December 2024

VINCI wins two infrastructure contracts

in the Czech Republic



of the eastern section of the Prague Ring Road

Modernisation of the rail hub at Česká Třebová station Total contract value for VINCI: €417 million

VINCI Construction has been awarded two substantial transport infrastructure construction contracts for the Czech Republic's of Transport.

Eurovia CZ and Stavby mostů, two Czech VINCI Construction subsidiaries, in a 50-50 consortium with Austrian group PORR (50/50), will build a new section of the ring road east of Prague. The 12.6 km stretch will ease through traffic inside the capital. The works, worth €385 million in total, will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in 2027. They include construction of 19 bridges, two tunnels, four level crossings, two bridges for pedestrians and cyclists, and noise barriers.

In Česká Třebová (Bohemia), a consortium1 led by Eurovia CZ will be involved in modernising the rail hub in Central Europe's largest freight station. The works, worth €663 million in all, will start in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in 2032. They in particular include refurbishing the existing track and setting up the European Train Control System (ETCS) on it. Materials will be transported by rail to minimise the project's impact on the environment.



VINCI Construction is a long-standing player in the Czech Republic, where it made over €1 billion in revenue in 2023. The VINCI Group is also active in the country through VINCI Energies, which principally builds electrical infrastructure there, and VINCI Concessions, which holds the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis).

1 Eurovia CZ (34 %), Strabag, Chláděk & Tintěra Pardubice and EŽ Praha.

