El Septimo Enters the $350 Billion Global Luxury Market to Compete with Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Kering and Richemont

El Septimo, a trailblazer in premium craftsmanship and innovation, proudly announces its strategic entry into the $350 billion global luxury market. Building on its revolutionary impact in cigars, accessories, fine wines, spirits, luxury hotels, courses, and resorts, as well as the establishment of MPA Creation-a cutting-edge luxury design center-El Septimo is now expanding into and leather goods, perfumes, cosmetics, and fine jewelry. With the creation of La Maison Younan, a French luxury powerhouse headquartered in Paris, El Septimo aims to establish itself as a leading name in the global luxury industry, competing directly with iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Kering, and Richemont.

"The luxury industry, ignited by the couture movement in the early 1950s in Paris, thrives on creativity and exclusivity. However, today's market faces significant challenges, including a lack of innovation and the diminishing exclusivity that once defined luxury fashion. Established brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Kering have maintained their legacy but have struggled to integrate modern innovations such as artificial intelligence to rejuvenate the couture concept for today's diverse and expansive market. El Septimo is pioneering a new era in luxury by utilizing innovation to create a new heritage in this industry," says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo

El Septimo has developed an aggressive strategy to secure market leadership in the global luxury sector by introducing 25 different product lines at the same time. The company has leveraged AI to innovate and recreate the couture concept for the modern, mass market, ensuring exclusivity and personalization. The company is committing substantial financial and human resources to ensure excellence and drive rapid growth in a highly competitive industry.

"We believe the luxury fashion industry has been facing many challenges, with one of the biggest being the lack of innovation and exclusivity,” says Zaya Younan. "Since the 1950s, there has been no significant improvement in the creation of new fashion. Back then, the major icons were not just businessmen; they were the actual creators of fashion, inventing French couture and envisioning possibilities that we have yet to realize today."

Younan continues, "Today, most fashion companies are run by businessmen who lack the inherent creativity that once drove the industry. They have missed the mark on revolution through innovation, particularly in leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to create pieces the world has never seen. This presents a unique opportunity for El Septimo and La Maison Younan to enter the market with a mindset that mirrors the fashion revolution post-World War II. By utilizing advanced technologies and AI, we aim to recreate the couture concept for mass market in 21st century."

As an American-founded company, El Septimo is set to become the first American entity to make a significant impact on the European-dominated luxury fashion market. This bold move underscores El Septimo commitment to blending American ingenuity with the timeless elegance of European luxury traditions. Younan's vision is to be the first American to create a next-generation luxury company that the world has never seen, driven by a passion for innovation and excellence.

About El Septimo

El Septimo is a premier luxury company known for its exceptional quality, innovative blends, and commitment to sustainability. Under the leadership of CEO Zaya Younan, El Septimo has rapidly expanded its global presence, becoming the fastest-growing brand in the premium cigar market and now venturing into the broader luxury sector. With operations in 55 countries and 1,200 cities worldwide, El Septimo is set to revolutionize the global luxury market by merging its rich heritage with forward-thinking technology and design, establishing itself as a multifaceted luxury powerhouse.

