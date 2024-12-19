Powerdmarc Introduces DNS Timeline And Security Score History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PowerDMARC Launches DNS Timeline and Security Score History

PowerDMARC launches One-Click Auto DNS Publishing with Entri, simplifying DNS record management for enhanced efficiency and user experience.

DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, has unveiled two groundbreaking features designed to simplify DNS management and bolster domain security: DNS Timeline and Security Score History . These innovative tools empower businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to monitor, analyze, and enhance their DNS configurations with unprecedented ease.Revolutionizing DNS Management with DNS TimelineThe DNS Timeline feature provides users with an intuitive and detailed history of DNS record changes for every domain registered on the PowerDMARC platform. By offering side-by-side comparisons of current and previous DNS record versions, the feature helps users:- Visualize DNS changes over time.- Identify and resolve configuration issues promptly.- Enhance security by detecting and correcting misconfiguration.With granular timestamps, domain security ratings, and validation statuses, DNS Timeline ensures users can track changes across critical record types such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and more. The feature's user-friendly interface even caters to non-technical users by highlighting differences between old and new records in an easily digestible format.Try DNS TimelineTrack Domain Health with Security Score HistoryThe Security Score History feature enables users to monitor the progression of their domain's security score over time. By offering a clear visual representation of security trends, this tool provides actionable insights into:- improvements and identify vulnerabilities.- Analyze the health of critical records like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM.- Streamline the troubleshooting process for faster resolutions.This comprehensive feature delivers a real-time view of security scores, helping businesses maintain robust email security and compliance.Try Security Score History“DNS record changes can significantly impact email behavior and deliverability. Misconfigurations or missing records can lead to increased spam rates and even compromise security,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.“With DNS Timeline and Security Score History, PowerDMARC gives businesses the tools they need to stay ahead of potential issues and proactively manage their email security infrastructure.”For more information about these features, visit or contact us at ....About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Ahona Rudra

PowerDMARC

217-650-7167

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.