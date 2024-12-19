Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Jonathon Eric Pointer, Regional Sales Director For The Southeastern Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jonathon Eric Pointer will oversee sales in the national life insurance carrier's Southeastern region

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the appointment of

Jonathon Eric Pointer as Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern region in its Distribution and Business Development department. In his new role, Mr. Pointer will be responsible for workplace sales for the life insurance carrier in the Southeastern region, which includes Alabama and Mississippi.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Pointer to the team," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development, at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His extensive experience in life insurance sales and his proven ability to build strong relationships with brokers and customers make him the perfect fit to lead our efforts in Alabama and Mississippi. We are confident that he will strengthen our presence in the region and help us continue delivering exceptional service to our partners and policyholders."

Mr. Pointer will be responsible for managing and growing business in the region, focusing on building and maintaining relationships with brokers, agencies, and customers to meet sales targets. He brings more than 25 years of experience in life insurance sales to the new position at Boston Mutual Life, including a 20-year tenure at Aflac as District Sales Coordinator and Independent Agent, and four years as Managing Partner for J&J Benefits.

"Joining Boston Mutual Life is a fitting and exciting next step in my career," said Jonathan Eric Pointer, Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern region at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "In my previous roles, I've largely counseled my clients to select Boston Mutual Life's products, because I know that they are great solutions, backed by an excellent team. I am looking forward to the work we'll do to increase our presence in Alabama and Mississippi."

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit

or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns ), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance ), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance ).

