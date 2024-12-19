Improving The Lives Of Everyone We Touch: Fusion's 2024 Philanthropic Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In true spirit of the company's core purpose, "to improve the lives of everyone we touch," Fusion exceeded its community engagement and charitable giving goals for 2024. Employees at the Omaha-based healthcare company contributed more than 4,000 volunteer and community engagement hours and Fusion and its employees donated a combined $274,000 to various organizations.



Fusion employees volunteer for tornado cleanup.

Fusion organized several fundraising events in 2024.

In the company's 15 years in business, it has supported organizations across the Omaha community, as well as national charities making a difference. Fusion has long-standing relationships with several local nonprofits, including MS Forward, Project Pink'd, and Angels Among Us, all of which have a personal connection to Fusion employees.

"Fusion employees are passionate and driven to do good in our community," said Chief People Officer Jackie Froendt. "The company provides the opportunities and then our people show up and make the good work happen. It's amazing to see what our whole team can accomplish when they rally around a cause."

An impactful addition to Fusion's giving is the Compassion in Care scholarship program, developed to support future nurses through financial support and mentorship. In 2024, ten recipients were awarded the four-year renewable Compassion in Care scholarships of $5,000.

Other impactful initiatives by the Fusion team include the support of Alpaca, an organization aiding educators across the Midwest and the country, and tornado relief volunteerism following devastating tornados that hit Nebraska this spring.

More information on how the Fusion team is working to improve the lives of everyone they touch can be found at workwithfusion/impact .

About Fusion:



Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

4025755625

[email protected]



SOURCE Fusion

