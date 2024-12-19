Radius Care Offers Its AI Platform To DOGE To Drive Historic Savings In Medicare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care, a leading AI-powered healthcare platform, has announced its readiness to collaborate with the Department of Efficiency (DOGE) to deliver transformative savings and improve healthcare outcomes within Medicare. Fully operational, FHIR-compliant, and capable of processing petabytes of claims data, Radius Care can launch a national pilot program within

90 days

to address inefficiencies and reduce systemic waste.

Healthcare doesn't need more spending-it needs smarter solutions.

Healthcare remains the government's largest expense, with

$760 billion to $935 billion lost annually to inefficiencies

(JAMA). Delayed responses to health changes, lack of transparency, and rising costs compound these issues, impacting both patients and taxpayers. At the heart of these challenges lies a critical inefficiency:

neglecting the patient . While reform efforts often focus on providers and payors, the most crucial stakeholder-the patient-frequently encounters unclear pathways, delayed decisions, and opaque costs.

Radius Care provides a

health monitoring and alerting system

powered by AI and historical healthcare transaction analysis. By tracking health changes in real time, the platform prevents minor issues from escalating, reduces waste, and empowers patients with cost transparency. Radius Care enables early intervention with health alerts, reducing hospitalizations and improving patient outcomes. Its machine learning algorithms analyze billions of healthcare transactions to recommend cost-effective treatments and optimize resource allocation. The platform also reduces hidden fees and administrative waste for both patients and payors by offering unprecedented cost transparency.

"Imagine a healthcare system where patients receive health alerts about their health changes and are guided to providers proven to deliver faster recoveries and lower costs,"

said

Justin Huddy , Founder and CEO of Radius Care.

"Radius Care turns this vision into reality by combining machine learning with actionable insights, similar to how WAZE navigates drivers using data from other drivers."

By leveraging

Machine Learning

and

petabytes of claims data , Radius Care expects to deliver significant improvements within Medicare. Its platform is designed to reduce preventable hospital readmissions by 20%, saving Medicare

$3.4 billion annually . Through evidence-based recommendations, patients can receive the right care the first time, which optimizes care pathways and reduces unnecessary treatments. Additionally, the platform enhances cost transparency, empowering patients to make more informed financial decisions and saving them an average of

$1,200 annually

in out-of-pocket expenses.

Historically, private insurers have resisted releasing de-identified claims data. DOGE has a historic opportunity to change this by mandating transparency and access to historical healthcare transactions. By unlocking actionable insights, platforms like Radius Care can identify optimal care pathways, reduce inefficiencies, and improve patient outcomes. Transparency allows for enhanced cost clarity, better financial planning, and improved trust in the healthcare system.

Radius Care's platform has the potential to deliver measurable, large-scale cost savings. By reducing hospital readmissions along with eliminating unnecessary treatments, and optimizing care pathways, Radius Care can save

$10–$15 billion annually

for Medicare and Medicaid. Extending these efficiencies to private insurers could deliver an additional

$20–$30 billion annually , while the national impact is projected to reach

$50–$75 billion -a significant contribution to DOGE's mandate of reducing federal spending by

$2 trillion .

In a bold commitment to innovation and fiscal responsibility,

Justin Huddy , Founder and CEO of Radius Care, states:

"Radius Care stands ready to provide our AI platform to DOGE for use within Medicare & Medicaid. We fully expect it will deliver drastic cost savings, reduce waste, and improve care outcomes, resulting in billions of dollars in annual savings for taxpayers while assisting DOGE in meeting its mandate."

Radius Care will provide a

proven, ready-to-deploy solution

for achieving unprecedented healthcare savings and efficiency. The company invites DOGE leadership to schedule a discussion on implementing the platform as a

pilot program

to deliver immediate and measurable benefits for Medicare beneficiaries and taxpayers alike.

The tools are ready, and the public demand is clear. The time to act is now.

About Radius Care

Radius Care is an AI-powered healthcare platform designed to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and empower patients through data-driven insights. Its scalable and FHIR-compliant infrastructure ensures seamless integration with government and private healthcare systems, delivering measurable savings and efficiency across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

