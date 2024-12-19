Middle Corridor's First Block Train From Uzbekistan To Brazil Marks New Milestone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The geographical scope of the Middle Corridor's activity is
expanding beyond its traditional limits. For the first time,
Uzbekistan, a country within the Middle Corridor, sent its block
train to Brazil. This train, consisting of 54 forty-foot containers
and carrying 28 tons of urea, departed from the First Dry Port
Terminal (FDP) in Tashkent last week. The journey of this
pioneering shipment exemplifies the increasing importance of the
Middle Corridor in global trade.
The train's route traverses Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan,
Azerbaijan, and Georgia. At the port of Poti, the containers will
be transferred onto a vessel for maritime transport to the port of
Paranaguá in Brazil, according to a representative of the First Dry
Port Terminal. The cargo sender is Uzkimyoimpeks, the sole agent
for export and import operations in Uzbekistan's chemical industry.
The entire journey is estimated to take 60 to 70 days, with the
containers expected to reach Poti within 20 days, and the maritime
leg taking approximately 35 to 45 days.
This development underscores the strategic relevance of the
Middle Corridor, not merely as a commercial route between Europe
and China, but as a crucial link for land-locked countries to
integrate into global trade networks. The Middle Corridor enables
countries located on the corridor to extend their trade networks
and access new markets, thereby boosting their economic
potential.
This shipment marks a significant milestone, underscoring the
potential of the Middle Corridor to facilitate diverse and
far-reaching trade connections. The increased functionality and
dynamic nature of the Middle Corridor are demonstrated by the
expanding geography of cargo senders.
Future developments in the Middle Corridor are likely to
accelerate, necessitating further investments and improvements in
infrastructure. Enhanced efficiency and reduced transit times can
be achieved by addressing areas in need of repair and
modernization. The positive impacts of these improvements will
likely attract more businesses and boost the attractiveness of the
corridor for global trade.
Speaking to Azernews , transport expert Rauf
Aghamirzayev noted that this actually pertains to the export
geography of cargo-sending countries within the Middle Corridor. He
emphasized that it's important to consider that the Middle Corridor
is not just about cargo shipping from China and European countries
and vice versa but also includes Central Asian countries that do
not have direct access to the sea.
"It concerns their ability to engage in export operations with
countries around the world. I think this is good news and it shows
the functionality of the Middle Corridor and the increasing cargo
dynamics, as well as the expanding geography of shippers in both
directions. The interesting part is that if Uzbekistan is sending
cargo from Central Asia to South America, it further proves the
significance of the Middle Corridor. I believe this type of cargo
transportation confirms the importance of the investments made and
the work done so far. In the future, considering the increase in
cargo transportation, there is a need for faster execution of the
ongoing work. Some areas require major repairs, and it is time to
address them. By quickly repairing these areas that have been in
use for many years, we can reduce transit times and increase the
attractiveness of the route," he underscored.
Aghamirzayev also highlighted that this is the first time such
an operation is being carried out. He mentioned that this operation
will not be the last, and we will frequently witness such
transportation in the future. This pioneering effort is a clear
indication of the Middle Corridor's expanding role in facilitating
global trade, offering new opportunities for land-locked countries
to integrate with international markets.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.