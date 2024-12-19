Middle Corridor's First Block Train From Uzbekistan To Brazil Marks New Milestone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The geographical scope of the Middle Corridor's activity is expanding beyond its traditional limits. For the first time, Uzbekistan, a country within the Middle Corridor, sent its block train to Brazil. This train, consisting of 54 forty-foot containers and carrying 28 tons of urea, departed from the First Dry Port Terminal (FDP) in Tashkent last week. The journey of this pioneering shipment exemplifies the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor in global trade.

The train's route traverses Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. At the port of Poti, the containers will be transferred onto a vessel for maritime transport to the port of Paranaguá in Brazil, according to a representative of the First Dry Port Terminal. The cargo sender is Uzkimyoimpeks, the sole agent for export and import operations in Uzbekistan's chemical industry. The entire journey is estimated to take 60 to 70 days, with the containers expected to reach Poti within 20 days, and the maritime leg taking approximately 35 to 45 days.

This development underscores the strategic relevance of the Middle Corridor, not merely as a commercial route between Europe and China, but as a crucial link for land-locked countries to integrate into global trade networks. The Middle Corridor enables countries located on the corridor to extend their trade networks and access new markets, thereby boosting their economic potential.

This shipment marks a significant milestone, underscoring the potential of the Middle Corridor to facilitate diverse and far-reaching trade connections. The increased functionality and dynamic nature of the Middle Corridor are demonstrated by the expanding geography of cargo senders.

Future developments in the Middle Corridor are likely to accelerate, necessitating further investments and improvements in infrastructure. Enhanced efficiency and reduced transit times can be achieved by addressing areas in need of repair and modernization. The positive impacts of these improvements will likely attract more businesses and boost the attractiveness of the corridor for global trade.

Speaking to Azernews , transport expert Rauf Aghamirzayev noted that this actually pertains to the export geography of cargo-sending countries within the Middle Corridor. He emphasized that it's important to consider that the Middle Corridor is not just about cargo shipping from China and European countries and vice versa but also includes Central Asian countries that do not have direct access to the sea.

"It concerns their ability to engage in export operations with countries around the world. I think this is good news and it shows the functionality of the Middle Corridor and the increasing cargo dynamics, as well as the expanding geography of shippers in both directions. The interesting part is that if Uzbekistan is sending cargo from Central Asia to South America, it further proves the significance of the Middle Corridor. I believe this type of cargo transportation confirms the importance of the investments made and the work done so far. In the future, considering the increase in cargo transportation, there is a need for faster execution of the ongoing work. Some areas require major repairs, and it is time to address them. By quickly repairing these areas that have been in use for many years, we can reduce transit times and increase the attractiveness of the route," he underscored.

Aghamirzayev also highlighted that this is the first time such an operation is being carried out. He mentioned that this operation will not be the last, and we will frequently witness such transportation in the future. This pioneering effort is a clear indication of the Middle Corridor's expanding role in facilitating global trade, offering new opportunities for land-locked countries to integrate with international markets.