Zelensky On Negotiations With EU: Main Topics Include Energy Protection, Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main topics of President Volodymyr Zelensky's talks with President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Brussels were the protection of energy, children and an increase in domestic defense production.

“During the meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, we discussed how to strengthen Ukraine. Among the main topics are the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure and the protection of our children, increasing domestic defense production. This is something that really helps, and there are already concrete results on the battlefield,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that special attention was paid to the importance of uniting international efforts to bring about a just peace.

“Especially from the very beginning of next year, we really need unity between the United States and the EU and European countries. Only together the United States and Europe can really stop Putin and save Ukraine,” the President said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to Brussels . On Wednesday, he met with French President Emanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as a number of European leaders and the European Commission at the Brussels residence of the Alliance's Secretary General.

Today, the President of Ukraine is taking part in the European Council meeting where he will meet with the heads of state and government of the EU countries in an expanded format to discuss common security challenges and the needs of Ukraine to continue the fight against Russian aggression.