Türkiye’s BIST 100 starts Thursday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock opened at 9,851.29 points, marking a decline of 0.65 percent, or 64.47 points, compared to the previous day's closing. This drop follows a challenging day for the Borsa Istanbul on Wednesday, when the BIST 100 index fell by 0.95 percent, finishing at 9,915.76 points. The daily trading volume for the index was reported at 81.3 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.32 billion.



In the foreign exchange market, the Turkish lira showed a slight depreciation against major currencies early on Thursday. The USD/TRY stood at 35.0555, while the EUR/TRY rate was at 36.4066. The British pound also gained against the lira, with the GBP/TRY rate reaching 44.1557. These exchange rate movements reflect ongoing fluctuations in Türkiye’s currency markets.



The commodity markets also showed some notable figures. Gold prices continued to trend higher, with the price of one ounce reaching USD2,625.50. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD73.20 per barrel, maintaining its position in a relatively stable range after recent price shifts.



These developments point to continued volatility in both the stock and currency markets in Türkiye, as investors and traders closely monitor global economic conditions and their impact on local markets. The fluctuations in commodities, particularly gold and oil, further highlight the interconnectedness of global financial trends.

