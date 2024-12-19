Fake Call Centre Busted In Gurugram, 18 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 19 (IANS) A Cybercrime team of the Gurugram busted an illegal call centre operating at Plot No 270 of Udyog Vihar, Phase-2 in Gurugram on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The call centre mostly used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support by creating a fake website of an accounting company, the police said.

According to the police, a team of the crime police station led by ACP (cybercrime) Priyanshu Diwan raided the call centre following a tip-off. During the raid, the police arrested 18 people, including 8 women and the call centre operator and seized 17 CPUs along with other electronic gadgets.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav Bakshi, Debashish Chatterjee, Anmol, Kanishk, Ajeesh Mathew, Kunal, Devender Devgn, Hitesh Malik, Rohit Singh, Aryaman Thakur, Nidhi, Sita, Muskan Rajput, Bhavana, Shivani, Lahinganhat Haikip Sharon and Nagmathingcho.

The police team registered a case against the accused under sections 318 (4), 319 of the BNS and the IT Act in Police Station Cyber ​​Crime South, Gurugram and arrested the accused as per the rules.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused, Gaurav Bakshi, was the operator of this call centre, and he ran this along with his companions at the behest of his other partner.

Bakshi used to get a salary of about Rs 1.5 lakh and his other employees used to get a salary of about Rs 30,000 per month.

“We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several US nationals on the pretext of technical support. The youths were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT),” said Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (Cybercrime).

The accused was allegedly running this illegal call centre since February 2024. The accused were cheating foreign nationals in the name of providing customer care service of Software Support/Accounting Support. The accused used to run ads on Google from the customer care helpline number of a famous company. When foreign nationals called the toll-free number, it was diverted to their call centre through VCL Dialer, 3CX Dialer, the police said.

"The accused introduced themselves as representatives of a famous company and got remote access to the computer system of foreign nationals by getting them to download screen-sharing applications in their system. In the name of solving their problem, they used to get 200-1000 dollars from them through a payment gateway. The accused used to commit the fraud by creating a phishing website of an accounting company named Quick Books," Diwan added.

“The matter is under investigation. How the accused was operating the fake call centre is part of an investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out. The culprits are on police remand for further questioning,” the officer said.