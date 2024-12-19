Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis In North America Are Expected To Reach At A US$ 2.59 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ductile iron pipe sales in North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $2.59 billion by the end of 2034.Ductile iron pipes are noted for their durability, strength, and flexibility. The ductile iron pipe has a high tensile strength, making it ideal for transporting water and other fluids under pressure. Key Drivers in Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in North America:Sustainability Focus: Growing emphasis on eco-friendly infrastructure solutions.Recyclability: Ductile iron's ability to be melted and reused aligns with circular economy goals.Durability: Ability to withstand soil movement, temperature fluctuations, and external pressures.Longevity: Reduced frequency of repairs and replacements minimizes material usage and waste.Resilient Infrastructure: Increasing demand for long-lasting, robust infrastructure in water and wastewater management.Environmental Conservation: Rising awareness of water scarcity and the need for sustainable resource management.Cost-Efficiency: Long-term savings from reduced maintenance and extended lifespan of pipes.Technological Advancements: Improvements in manufacturing processes and materials enhance performance and efficiency.Regulatory Support: Policies promoting sustainable construction and water management solutions.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in North America:American Cast Iron Pipe Company; United States Pipe and Foundry Company LLC; McWane Inc.; Saint-GobainCountry-wise Analysis:Advancements in ductile iron pipe manufacturing technologies are playing a crucial role in improving product performance and cost-effectiveness, particularly in the United States. Innovations in coatings, pipe design, and corrosion prevention techniques are significantly enhancing the durability of these pipes while reducing maintenance requirements.This has contributed to the growing popularity of ductile iron pipes, which are well-suited to meet the demands of the country's aging water and wastewater infrastructure. As these systems undergo extensive rehabilitation and replacement, the need for durable, corrosion-resistant solutions is more pronounced than ever.Ductile iron pipes, with their proven longevity and resistance to corrosion, are ideally positioned to cater to this increasing demand, contributing to the market's projected growth from US$ 1.38 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.21 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.8%.Segmentation of Ductile Iron Pipes Study in North America:The market for ductile iron pipes is categorized by various factors such as diameter, application, external protection, sales channel, and country.By diameter, the market is segmented into five ranges: DN 80 to DN 300, DN 350 to DN 600, DN 700 to DN 1000, DN 1200 to DN 2000, and DN 2000 and above. In terms of application, ductile iron pipes are utilized in potable water distribution, sewage and wastewater management, irrigation, mining, and other sectors. The external protection of these pipes includes options like Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy, PE, PU, and ceramic epoxy coatings. Sales channels are divided into direct sales and indirect sales. Geographically, the key markets for ductile iron pipes are the United States and Canada, with each country driving the demand based on their infrastructure renewal and maintenance needs.The global ductile iron pipe market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and reach US$ 15.34 billion by 2034-end with the market expanding steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.The global steel pipe coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 14.0 billion by the end of 2033. Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583

