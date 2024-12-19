عربي


ATOS Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators And Innovation Programs


12/19/2024 6:01:03 AM

The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: ATOS SE 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into ATOS's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

ATOS SE (ATOS) is a provider of business consulting, Technology integration, and other IT services. The company offers digital assurance services, consulting and technology services, systems integration, and managed services. It also provides application management and implementing processes, information and data processing systems, cybersecurity, cloud, and data center services.

The company offers its products and services to a wide range of industries, including transport, chemical, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, retail, the public sector, energy and utilities, telecom, media, consumer products, financial services, and healthcare institutions. It has a business presence across Central, Southern, and Northern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.
The report provides information and insights into Atos's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

  • Gain insights into Atos's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Microsoft
  • AWS
  • IBM
  • Graphcore
  • Intel
  • Dell
  • Samotics
  • Vmware
  • Centerity Systems
  • Sparkle
  • CloudBees
  • Google Cloud
  • Westermo
  • OVHcloud
  • IQM
  • Zapata
  • Verizon
  • Eupry
  • Glartek
  • Nokia
  • Dynatrace

