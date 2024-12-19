Arabian Gulf Cup...Show Of Sportsmanship, Gulf Solidarity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Hamad Al-Mutairi, Yaqoub Al-Bshaeer

KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Arabian Gulf Cup, which began in 1970, has solidified its place as one of the most prominent sporting events in the region, obviously reflecting unity, deep-rooted relations, and shared heritage of Gulf nations.

For the past five decades, the Gulf sporting event served as a that goes beyond conflicts and fractures, it proved that sportsmanship is not just about competitiveness but it is a driving force of social and cultural unity.

The 21st edition of the was held amidst tense times, yet teams showed up in Bahrain competing with spirit and vigor, while crowds gathered to cheer them on in harmony and unison.

As for the 23rd Gulf Cup, it was hosted by Kuwait after much back and forth caused by the FIFA suspension of Kuwait. Footballs fans, during that tournament, not only cheered on their national teams but came to celebrate the return of sporting activities in the country.

The Qatar-hosted 24th tournament, stood as a testament to role of Gulf Cup in overcoming crises as it came after unprecedented difficult times, and an affirmation of the depth of relations that run deeper than any conflict.

Iraq hosting the 25th edition of the tournament came as an embodiment of wide-ranging Gulf solidarity, as the droves of supporters served as a reflection of strong regional support and celebration of unity.

The show of Gulf solidarity extends beyond the time of the tournament itself, with all Gulf States extending a helping hand to host-countries, cooperating to address logistic challenges or provide moral support.

With every edition, the Arabian Gulf Cup proves to be more than just a contest but a movement of cultural and humanitarian impact, uniting nations and setting a platform for connection.

Kuwait is gearing up for a historic football event by playing host to the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup titled "Khaleeji Zain 26", making it the fifth time the championship is held in Kuwait.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is held every two years, rotating among the member states of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, which comprises Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

The matches of this Kuwait-hosted tournament will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

Kuwait leads in tournament victories, having won the title 10 times, followed by Iraq with four titles, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with three each, Oman and the UAE with two each, and Bahrain with one title. (end)

