Deoghar Wedding Drama: Bride Walks Out After Groom Faints From Cold During Ceremony Here's What Happened
12/19/2024 3:20:22 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bizzare incident enfolded in Jharkhand's Deoghar where a bride walked out her wedding angrily after groom fainted from cold during the rituals, report by Times of India stated. As per the report, the incident took place on Sunday i.e. December 15 when 28-year-old Arnav Kumar complained about howling cold winds in an open-air mandap.
An eyewitness told the daily that the ceremony began smoothly with the varmala. After it was completed, guests went for dinner while the couple stayed seated at the mandap. However, when the priest began chanting the mantras before the pheras, Arnav was seen shivering and then fell unconsious.
