Tourism Malaysia Unveils The Malaysia Mix

Kualalampur: Tourism Malaysia invites North American travelers to explore“The Malaysia Mix,” a new campaign tailored specifically for them.



Highlighting the country's rich diversity, the campaign features captivating videos that showcase Malaysia's unique blend of nature, cuisine, luxury, and cultural experiences across its 13 states.

Targeting modern, experience-seeking travelers in the post-pandemic era, this marks Tourism Malaysia's first campaign in North America since 2017. Exclusively digital, the campaign will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

“We are thrilled to present the diversity of our country to U.S. and Canadian travelers in this compelling way,” said Linawati Ismail, Deputy Director, Americas of Tourism Malaysia.



“Choose Your Malaysia Mix” reimagines experiences for US and Canadian travelers beyond the standard Southeast Asia trip. With new experiences we are offering, travelers from the US and Canada are able to explore all 13 states with ease, discovering a rich mix of cultural exploration, adventure, natural beauty, and diverse cuisines along the way.”

The Malaysia Mix uses a vibrant series of advertisements to demonstrate Malaysia's incredible diversity, presenting Malaysia to North American travelers as a once-in-a-lifetime destination offering multiple unique experiences within a single trip.



Set apart from previous initiatives, the Malaysia Mix celebrates travel beyond Kuala Lumpur, inviting tourists to explore the lesser-known wonders of Malaysia and expanding their view of this dynamic destination for North American audiences.

The campaign highlights the breadth of offerings in this unique, multicultural destination with many adventures. Infused with the traditions and flavors of three large ethnic groups, Malaysia has something for everyone.



Discover over 200 snorkel and dive sites, encounter rare wildlife including endangered orangutans, and explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites-a truly unique mix.

One of the main videos features a unique soundtrack created by New York City-based musician Malik Abdul-Rahmaan, who created the tracks by remixing classic Malaysian songs taken from records he purchased on a recent trip to Malaysia.

For more information on The Malaysia Mix, visit:

