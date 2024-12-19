(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release no. 14/2024

cBrain Wins the ESG Transparency Award 2024





Copenhagen, December 19, 2024





cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has proudly received the ESG Transparency Award 2024 during the European Sustainability Week, held at the ESG Summit in Bonn. This recognition celebrates cBrain's leadership and innovation in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, as well as its commitment to transparency and sustainable development.

The ESG Transparency Award, presented by EUPD Research, honors companies across Europe that demonstrate exceptional performance in ESG reporting and sustainability initiatives. This year, the awards spotlighted organizations excelling in the summit's theme:“Paths Towards Reporting, Transparency & Innovation.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award at such an influential event,” said Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO and Head of Investor Relations at cBrain.“This recognition underscores our dedication to ESG leadership and our belief that innovation, especially in software, is pivotal to creating a sustainable future. By leveraging our standard F2 platform tailored for government operations, we enable public organizations to strengthen trust, ensure transparency, and rapidly implement climate and environmental policies.”

Ejvind Jørgensen added:“This award motivates us to continue delivering solutions that empower governments worldwide to meet ambitious sustainability goals efficiently and effectively.”

Setting the Standard in Government-Focused ESG Innovation

cBrain is the developer of F2, a leading Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software platform designed specifically for government use. The F2 platform simplifies complex administrative processes, supporting governments in improving public service delivery, enhancing transparency, and ensuring compliance with climate and sustainability regulations.

With implementations spanning five continents, F2 is a testament to cBrain's global impact. The platform's uniform software design enables consistent, efficient deployment across diverse regions while supporting governments in achieving their ESG and digital transformation objectives.

Advancing ESG and Transparency Goals Across Europe

The ESG Transparency Award distinguishes industry leaders across 15 European sectors, from technology to manufacturing, who exemplify best practices in sustainability and governance. The award also recognizes organizations that embrace innovation to improve their ESG reporting standards, a critical component in fostering public trust and accountability.

cBrain's achievement reflects its commitment to aligning its solutions with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its proactive approach to addressing global challenges through cutting-edge technology. The company's success is a direct result of its focus on providing value-driven solutions that enable both public and private sector entities to work towards a sustainable future.





Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ... , +45 2594 4973

