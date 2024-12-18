Amiviz Partners With Sandfly Security To Deliver Advanced Agentless Linux Security Solutions In The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, today announced an exclusive partnership with Sandfly Security, a global leader in agentless Linux security. This collaboration will bring Sandfly's innovative intrusion detection and threat-hunting solutions to enterprises across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), addressing the region's growing demand for robust cybersecurity in critical infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives.The partnership leverages AmiViz's extensive distribution network and expertise in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to expand Sandfly Security's reach in the MEA region. Sandfly's agentless platform, designed specifically for Linux environments, detects intrusions, malicious activities, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) without requiring software installation on host systems. This low-impact approach is ideal for businesses striving to secure their Linux systems while maintaining operational efficiency.“Linux environments are the backbone of critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, yet they often remain under-protected. Sandfly Security's unique approach to securing these systems is a game-changer,” said Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz.“By partnering with Sandfly, we are empowering enterprises in the MEA region with cutting-edge tools to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”Sandfly Security's innovative solutions complement AmiViz's existing cybersecurity portfolio, ensuring that organizations can monitor their Linux servers in real time and respond proactively to threats. The collaboration also addresses the growing reliance on Linux in cloud computing, data centers, and IoT ecosystems, where traditional security tools often fall short.“We are thrilled to partner with AmiViz to bring our Linux security solutions to the dynamic and rapidly evolving MEA market,” said Craig Rowland, founder and CEO at Sandfly Security.“This partnership will enable us to address the pressing security needs of Linux systems across a wide range of industries, ensuring that organizations can safeguard their data and operations with confidence.”The AmiViz-Sandfly partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience in the MEA region. By delivering advanced Linux security solutions, the collaboration aims to protect critical systems and data in an era of rising cyber threats.For more information about the partnership or to explore Sandfly Security's solutions, please contact AmiViz.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

