Odex Expands To Hong Kong In Partnership With Hapag-Lloyd, Delivering Digital Solutions To Optimize Shipping Operations

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch its in Hong Kong, empowering logistics with digital tools for seamless payments, documentation, and efficiency

- Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeXDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recognized as one of the world's most dynamic trade and logistics centers, Hong Kong is stepping further into the digital era as ODeX, a leader in ocean shipping documentation and payment facilitation, launches its platform in the region in collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd.Hong Kong: A Pivotal Player in Global Trade-------------------------------------------------------Hong Kong's unique position as a gateway between East and West has long made it a key node in global supply chains. Home to a deep-water port and advanced logistics infrastructure, the city facilitates seamless trade across the Asia-Pacific and beyond. Its shipping ecosystem, which supports thousands of freight forwarders, NVOCCs, and logistics operators, thrives on innovation and efficiency, essential traits for maintaining its competitive edge.In this dynamic environment, digital transformation is playing an increasingly critical role. Businesses in Hong Kong are embracing technologies that reduce manual processes, improve workflow accuracy, and deliver faster turnaround times, ensuring they remain at the forefront of global trade developments.Empowering Hong Kong's Logistics Sector with Digital Solutions :-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Recognizing the evolving needs of Hong Kong's shipping community, ODeX's platform introduces digital tools designed to address the region's distinct challenges:● Automated Invoice and Notice Distribution : Ensures faster, error-free communication between stakeholders.● Seamless Online Payments : Offers secure, flexible payment options that eliminate time-intensive physical processes.● Container Release Efficiency: Simplifies overstay extension and delivery order management to keep goods moving.Tailored modules such as the new Delivery Order Extension feature reflect the nuanced operational demands of Hong Kong's logistics landscape.Enabling Efficiency in a Competitive Market:-------------------------------------------------------By adopting advanced digital solutions, Hong Kong's businesses can better manage increasing trade volumes while reducing costs and operational delays. Platforms like ODeX facilitate smoother collaboration between consignees, shippers, and agents, enabling the sector to adapt quickly to global demands.“Launching in Hong Kong aligns with the region's commitment to innovation and its strategic importance in global trade,” said Hapag-Lloyd, Hong Kong.“The partnership delivers localized, customer-focused solutions that empower businesses to optimize operations and stay competitive.”“Our expansion to Hong Kong marks a significant milestone for ODeX as we bring our proven digital solutions to one of the world's most dynamic shipping hubs,” said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX.“By streamlining critical processes like documentation and payments, we are empowering the region's logistics sector to achieve greater efficiency and agility in an increasingly competitive global market.”About ODeX:--------------ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs.With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, visit the ODeX website.About Hapag-Lloyd:------------------------292 vessels, 11.9 million TEU transport volume, around 16,700 employees in more than 400 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company and a powerful partner for you.Liner Shipping Segment: Hapag-Lloyd offers a fleet with a Vessel Capacity 2.3 million TEU, as well as a Container Capacity 3.4 million TEU including one of the world's largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents.Terminal & Infrastructure segment: Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Besides terminal-related activities complementary logistics services are provided at selected locations.Hapag-Lloyd belongs to the leading ocean carriers for the trades Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America.

