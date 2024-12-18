KOIL Energy Secures Significant Contract To Deliver Subsea Distribution Manifolds For West Africa Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has been awarded a significant contract to Electrical and Hydraulic Distribution Manifolds for a project in West Africa. This award, from a prominent international oil and company, highlights KOIL's core technological expertise and solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the subsea sector.









The manifolds will play a critical role in distributing electrical and hydraulic power to regulate the flow of oil and gas through existing subsea infrastructure. The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing of the manifolds and related equipment.

KOIL is renowned for delivering competitive, high-performance subsea distribution systems worldwide. By leveraging years of industry experience and applying practical design solutions, the company offers reliable and efficient subsea products. KOIL's in-house capabilities-ranging from carbon steel fabrication to specialty alloy tube welding-ensure precise control over the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest standards of quality.

The project will be carried out at KOIL's facility in Houston, Texas, with final delivery estimated for the second half of 2025. The manifolds will be shipped to the West African site once production is complete.

About KOIL

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Energizing the Future. KOIL's highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world. Visit to learn more.

