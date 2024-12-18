Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer Inks Distribution Deal With Select Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebel Rabbit has reached an agreement with 24 Anheuser-Busch wholesalers to distribute Rebel Rabbit products in 30 new markets.

- Pierce WylieGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebel Rabbit, a pioneering brand in the THC-infused beverage market, announced an agreement with 24 Anheuser-Busch wholesalers to distribute Rebel Rabbit products in 30 new markets. Since its launch in 2021, Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer has rapidly gained popularity among a diverse range of consumers, from seasoned cannabis enthusiasts to those exploring THC for the first time. The brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and responsible consumption has set it apart in the burgeoning THC seltzer market.The new distribution deal provides Rebel Rabbit the opportunity to sell to thousands of on- and off-premise accounts in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Alabama. Rebel Rabbit will now be available in over 40 total markets, in addition to being available to ship nationally to consumers in most markets via the Rebel Rabbit website."The deal with the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler network is a game changer for us,” said Rebel Rabbit co-founder Pierce Wylie.“Dramatic market expansion with dedicated and highly respected distribution partners opens up Rebel Rabbit to a multitude of new accounts and consumers. As consumer demand for innovative social drinking offerings continues to rise, Rebel Rabbit is leading the charge, delivering a refreshing and socially conscious alternative to traditional alcohol-based beverages.”Rebel Rabbit has experienced double digit growth year over year since launching. This comes at a time when the THC seltzer industry is experiencing a broader shift in consumer preferences towards wellness-oriented and low-calorie alternatives to alcohol. According to recent market research, the global cannabis-infused beverage market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, with THC-infused seltzers accounting for a significant portion of this growth.Rebel Rabbit's success is built on a foundation of quality and transparency. Each can of Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer is crafted with high-quality, natural ingredients and contains a precise dose of THC, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience every time. The brand's commitment to responsible consumption is reflected in its clear labeling and education efforts, helping consumers make informed choices.“Our mission has always been to redefine the social drinking experience by creating a product that not only meets the highest standards of quality but also resonates with the evolving needs and desires of today's consumers,” continued Wylie.“The positive feedback and rapid growth we've experienced are a testament to a great product line and the power of this emerging category."Key to consumer demand and repeat purchase is the taste profile that Rebel Rabbit provides over its competitors that use chemicals to mask the taste of cannabis. Co-founder and Master Brewer, Billy Goldsmith utilizes a proprietary solventless process that uses all natural ingredients allowing the lemon-lime, mandarin orange and grapefruit flavors be enjoyed without cannabis after- taste.As the THC seltzer market continues to expand, Rebel Rabbit is poised to remain at the forefront, with plans to introduce new flavors and formulations in the coming months. The brand is also exploring partnerships and distribution opportunities to make Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer accessible to an even broader audience.ABOUT REBEL RABBITFounded in Greenville, South Carolina in 2021, Rebel Rabbit has remained steadfast in their mission to redefine social drinking by creating a delicious product that is bursting with all-natural flavors while promoting an option for consumers who are seeking good times without alcohol beverages. Each can of Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer is crafted with high-quality, natural ingredients and contains a precise dose of THC, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience every time.Rebel Rabbit is currently available in 40 total markets, in addition to being available to all U.S. consumers via the Rebel Rabbit website.For more information about Rebel Rabbit THC Seltzer and to stay updated on new product launches, visit or follow us on social media

