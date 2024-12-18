UAE-Based Phygrid And Voicecomm Partners With Microsoft To Bring Store Digitalization Platform To The U.S.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) UAE- based Phygrid , the Store Digitalization Standard deployed by large retailers in over 50 countries has announced a strategic partnership with VoiceComm , a distributor of mobile device accessories and Microsoft. This collaboration will introduce cutting-edge retail solutions to the U.S. and support over 52,000 retail locations nationwide, embodying the principle of 'saving the day for customers, saving the sale for the retailer'.

As the retail landscape evolves, in-store shopping is becoming more digital, with retailers integrating advanced tools like AI-driven endless aisles, mobile payments, virtual queuing, and personalized recommendations. This shift is fueled by consumer demand for convenience, seamless online-offline experiences, as well as the need for faster, more efficient service.

The UAE, a leader in retail innovation, has been at the forefront of this digital transformation with interactive digital kiosks and smart fitting rooms to AI-powered customer service solutions. These advancements have set a global benchmark, demonstrating how digitalization is shaping the future of shopping. As U.S. retailers aim to stay competitive, adopting these technologies will be key to meeting the expectations of today's tech-savvy consumers.

Leveraging Phygrid's global success and utilizing Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, VoiceComm will offer retailers access to solutions that drive substantial return on investment through these benefits:



Increased Revenue : Drive online sales from in-store with AI-powered endless aisle technology.

Enhanced Customer Experience : Reduce wait times with virtual queuing and self-service solutions.

Operational Efficiency : Streamline operations through digital staff management and smart store systems. Data-Driven Decision Making : Optimize store performance with deep behavior analytics.

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Phygrid , stated,“Thanks to our Microsoft Azure technology collaboration, our technology has transformed retail operations across the globe and we're excited to now team up with VoiceComm to bring our solutions to the U.S. market. We believe that American retailers are primed to benefit from the seamless integration of online and offline experiences that Phygrid offers. This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to redefine the future of retail.”

While the partnership focuses on the U.S. market, PhyGrid's presence in the UAE is also expanding rapidly, with the UAE emerging as a regional leader in retail digitalization. The company's platform, already used by retailers in the Middle East, offers solutions that align with the UAE's smart city vision and growing demand for seamless, data-driven customer experiences in retail.

Ryan Weiss, CEO of VoiceComm , added,“In our forward-looking efforts to bring innovation to our customers, we evaluated many vendors for retail solutions, but it became clear that Phygrid is exactly what we were looking for. They focus so much on the strategy, art and science that goes into the customer journey that it makes sense why Microsoft recommends Phygrid to their customers.”

Keith Mercier, Vice President of Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft, also noted,“The pace and scale of change happening in the retail industry is unlike anything seen before. The past decade has also seen an explosion of data that retailers are looking to leverage to better serve their customers and their business. At Microsoft, our goal is to empower the retail industry and help them unlock the value of that data through the Microsoft Cloud. With continuous innovation, security, and strong partnerships we can create unique tools and insights our customers need to thrive in today's dynamic market.”

Retailers aiming to achieve transformative results from store digitalization should contact their VoiceComm or Microsoft representative for a personalized assessment. To explore the full range of solutions, visit phygrid .

About Phygrid

Phygrid AB (publ) provides a globally available Store Digitalization Standard as a complete solution for enhancing retail experiences, driving sales, and optimizing operations. Solutions such as self-checkout, mobile POS, endless aisle, digital signage, and employee task management can all be deployed and seamlessly managed through a single intuitive interface.

About VoiceComm

VoiceComm is the premier mobile accessory distributor for the North American market. Our diverse, high-profile product portfolio coupled with our commitment to serve has allowed us to quickly become the go-to destination for mobile accessories. We make buying and selling mobile accessories effortless, giving you more time to focus on your business. We go beyond distribution, providing personalized support and services to fuel sales growth.

Permalink