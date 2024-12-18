Your Best Defense Against Water Leaks: Qweltm Is Here To Help Protect Your Home And Save You Money

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Qwel is now from its U.S.-based facility, offering advanced water monitoring, peace of mind, and reduced insurance costs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Notation Labs, unveiled QwelTM, a cutting-edge leak detection and prevention system that gives homeowners unmatched control over their water lines. Featuring the most accurate flow sensor on the and a user-friendly mobile app with automatic and remote water shut-off, Qwel allows users to monitor, detect, and prevent leaks anytime, anywhere.

Empowering homeowners with water management tools. Detect leaks and prevent damage through constant monitoring, machine learning and automatic+remote shutoff. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Water damage affects thousands of homeowners daily, with 14,000 leaks reported nationwide and average repair costs of $12,000. Left unchecked, leaks can lead to structural damage, mold growth, and long-term health risks for residents.

Qwel serves as a homeowner's first line of defense against leaks, combining advanced AI and machine learning technology with unmatched integration. Designed for ease of installation and reliability, Qwel is compatible

for the typical range of pipe sizes, making it easy for plumbers to integrate into most residential plumbing systems. Qwel's highly accurate sensors monitor multiple critical factors including water pressure, water temperature, ambient temperature, humidity, and water quality to provide a comprehensive safeguard against leaks.

"Our mission with Qwel is to empower homeowners with the tools they need to protect their homes and conserve water," said Guy Newman, CEO of Notation Labs, Inc. "Water damage is one of the most costly and disruptive issues a homeowner can face, and Qwel's innovative technology offers a proactive, reliable solution. By combining cutting-edge leak detection with user-friendly features, we're helping families take control of their water systems and prevent problems before they start."

Smart Features of Qwel include:



Major and minor leak alerts for early detection

Customizable alerts for personalized monitoring

Automatic and remote water shut-off for instant control

At-home and away detection modes for tailored coverage

Freeze warning notifications to prevent pipe damage Qwel CheckTM performs a comprehensive health check of your home's water system overnight

Enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Qwel connects seamlessly to the soon-to-launch Qwel Mobile App which leverages advanced AI and machine learning to analyze a home's unique water usage patterns. Beyond preventing leaks, the app empowers homeowners to optimize water usage by providing 24/7 real-time and historical data. With U.S. households wasting over one trillion gallons of water annually, Qwel offers an effective solution to reduce waste while maintaining convenience and comfort.

Qwel is manufactured in the USA and systems are shipping to select wholesalers now. Learn more at .

About Notation Labs, Inc.:

Notation Labs designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative smart water solutions to deliver high-quality products that empower homeowners. With a suite of advanced technologies, the company helps educate consumers on water conservation and equips them to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

Driven by a mission to protect water resources for future generations, Notation Labs is at the forefront of water conservation efforts, leveraging breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The company is committed to making cutting-edge, water-saving devices that are not only highly effective but also affordable and accessible to households worldwide.

By combining engineering excellence with a focus on sustainability, Notation Labs is redefining how consumers manage and conserve water.

