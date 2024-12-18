KFSHRC Successfully Performs Robotic-Assisted Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone in the Middle East by successfully performing the region's first robotic-assisted retroperitoneal lymph node dissection. The procedure was carried out by the Uro-Oncology surgical team lead by Dr. Majed Al-Rumayyan, underscoring the hospital's position as a leader in advanced surgical care.

The operation involved a patient in his thirties who was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had spread to the lymph nodes near to critical blood vessels, including the aorta and inferior vena cava. This area of the body presents significant surgical challenges due to its anatomical complexity, with risks of severe bleeding and potential nerve damage. Despite these challenges, the robotic-assisted approach enabled precise dissection while minimizing risks to surrounding structures.

Dr. Majed Al-Rumayyan stated that one of the key advantages of robotic surgery is the significantly smaller incision compared to traditional methods. This innovation resulted in minimal blood loss during and after the procedure, less postoperative pain, and a shorter hospital stay. The patient was discharged just one day after the operation, compared to the typical recovery period of 5-7 days associated with conventional surgery.

Additionally, the advanced technology allowed for exceptional precision in removing the affected lymph nodes while preserving critical nerves and minimizing risks to major blood vessels. This precision greatly reduced the likelihood of complications such as chylous ascites, retrograde ejaculation, venous thromboembolism, and nerve damage.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

