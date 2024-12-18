YOLO TV Proves To Be A Standout Amenity, Transforming Multifamily Living Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residents of the Alexandria Apartment Complex Enjoying the TV while swimming and relaxing on a sunny day!

Double R Apartment Complex in Reno, NV has three YOLO TVs this 158 inch is on the rooftop and they opted to elevate the TV with a custom bezel around the frame

Aster Luxury Apartment Building in Long Beach, CA has a 202 inch Outdoor YOLO TV that serves as a hot spot for residents to gather, watch sports, movies, and special events such as Oscar Night

Our giant TVs are attracting more residents while helping the buildings stand out amongst the competition.

- Karen Halsted, Property Manager Aster Luxury Apartments

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multifamily communities nationwide are elevating their resident experience and boosting occupancy rates with YOLO TV's cutting-edge outdoor televisions.

As exceptional entertainment spaces and outdoor oases become increasingly sought after, properties equipped with giant, daylight-bright TVs are setting themselves apart in a competitive market.

Statistics show that communities showcasing unique amenities, like YOLO TVs, often enjoy higher occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Designed to create a“wow” factor, YOLO TVs' outdoor models range from an impressive 115 inches to 317 inches. Whether it's poolside movie nights, live sports events, or hosting community gatherings, YOLO TVs provide unparalleled brightness and clarity, even under direct sunlight. See what our other multifamily clients are saying about having a YOLO TV .

YOLO TV offers versatile options to cater to different multifamily property requirements, which include:

*The YOLO TV Rise and Rise & Rotate: TVs that fold and store underground when not in use, ensuring security and space efficiency.

*The YOLO TV Rise on the Go is a portable option that allows properties to relocate the TV effortlessly and operate it with a simple remote or button touch. This is an excellent opportunity to put the sign in a place to advertise to passersby or showcase available units with photos or videos.

“No matter which YOLO TV model you choose, these televisions redefine indoor and outdoor entertainment, enhancing the resident experience while adding undeniable value to your property,” says Christine Lock, Communications Director at YOLO TV. Our clients say that they have an edge over their competition when they have a giant TV that can show sporting events during the day and have a clear picture that everyone can see, making this a significant enhancement to a pool area, fitness center, or gathering place where residents grill, hang out or can attend events.

Karen Halstead, Property Manager at Aster Luxury Apartments in Long Beach, California, has a YOLO TV 202 wall mount in a game area that features space to hang out, play pool, or swim. Halsted says that the TV has exceeded management's expectations.

“It's gorgeous. I've never had anything like this at any property or seen anything like this. This is the moneymaker for sure! People's reactions are 'WOW, oh my gosh.' We recently hosted an Oscar viewing party, and this giant YOLO TV made us feel like we were at the Oscars! Everyone in the building raves about this giant tv. It's a game-changer. And it's doing exactly what our ownership wanted it to do. It's phenomenal.” says Halsted, who has over 20 years of experience in hospitality and lives in the building herself.

When Multifamily residences Some unique ways multifamily units generate income with a giant TV is when they:

Display local advertisements from restaurants and delivery services during poolside events.

Use the TV to showcase available units or promote property features during tours.

Host events such as weddings, graduation parties, sporting events, and live-stream events.

Show double features at the pool on weekends or trivia because you can see the TV even with the sun shining directly on it. This allows you to show advertisements for local establishments while your residents are interacting with the game and each other.

Why YOLO TV?

YOLO TVs are built to withstand all weather conditions while maintaining superior performance. With daylight brightness and glare-free screens, these TVs deliver a premium viewing experience anytime, indoors or out.

By investing in YOLO TV, multifamily properties enhance indoor or outdoor spaces and attract and retain residents who value unique and luxurious amenities. Transform your property into the ultimate entertainment destination with YOLO TV today.



About YOLO TV

YOLO TV specializes in creating larger-than-life outdoor television experiences. With screen sizes starting at 115 inches and going over 317 inches, all YOLO TVs are manufactured and designed for durability, brightness, and versatility. YOLO TV redefines how we watch and interact with entertainment in indoor and outdoor spaces.

