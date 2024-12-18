Inventionhome® Product Developer Pens Superhero Story Inspired By Ephesians 6:10-13 From The Bible

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marvin Harvey of Indianapolis, IN is the author of The Pray'n Mantis, a story about Phoenix Toby who becomes the Pray'n Mantis to defeat the Serpent Beast and other associated evils. In the poorest town named Baylon, two young twins are chosen by God to fight in an unknown battle against evil spirits from Hell. Phoenix Toby, being in the spirit, becomes the Pray'n Mantis; the only one whom God will use to fight His final battle against the Serpent Beast. The Serpent Beast is a prisoner released from Hell by Him for a season to roam the world among humans.Joseph Toby, in spirit, is also known as the Black Manicon. It is his job to work side by side with the Pray'n Mantis to prepare Phoenix for prayer to overcome his flesh and fight in spiritual form against evil. With all of the chaos and wars erupting because of the Beast and his demons, a hero was born to fight against them to bring peace back among the lands. Phoenix must fight to save the souls of mankind from extinction.This debut story is Marvin's first book as a new author. Born and raised in Sylacauga, Alabama, his dream has always been to become an entrepreneur. The Pray'n Mantis was inspired from his favorite scripture, Ephesians 6:10-13. Marvin is looking to expand his universe further than just a novel, potentially attracting investors looking to create new video games, movies, television shows, and other media franchises spawning from the Pray'n Mantis hero.For further information and descriptions regarding the book and related media information, please check out . Companies interested in licensing the Pray'n Mantis franchise can contact Marvin at ... or InventionHome at ....About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

