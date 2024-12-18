Fordefi Delivers Institutional-Grade Defi Support To TON Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fordefi , a leading provider of multi-party computation (MPC) wallet for institutions, has become the first MPC wallet to offer full decentralized finance (DeFi) support for the TON (The Open Network) blockchain. Fordefi is thrilled to introduce its of clients-including over 100 of the industry's leading institutional funds, market makers, and trading firms such as Wintermute, Keyrock, Selini Capital, and Pantera Capital-to the TON ecosystem.Fordefi is the first MPC wallet to provide institutions with capabilities beyond holding and transferring tokens on the TON network. The integration allows institutions to directly interact with decentralized applications (dApps) in the TON ecosystem, including decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending markets, native staking platforms, and liquid staking protocols. With this integration, Fordefi enables institutions to securely operate within the TON ecosystem while leveraging Fordefi's next generation self-custody platform that delivers advanced MPC security, a proprietary multi-chain browser extension, transaction enrichment, and policy controls. By supporting on-chain operations on the TON network, Fordefi contributes to the growth of TON's ecosystem while offering institutions the confidence and control they need to securely transact.​​“As we continue to expand Fordefi's multi-chain support, integrating TON marks a strategic milestone,” said Josh Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Fordefi.“By introducing TON's DeFi ecosystem to our network of institutional clients, we're delivering the security, performance, and scalability they demand, while playing a key role in fostering the growth of the TON network.”“We're excited to welcome Fordefi and their network of clients to the TON ecosystem,” said Anatoliy Tsivarev, Director of Ecosystem Development, at TON Foundation.“This integration represents a significant step in bridging institutional-grade security with the decentralized power of TON. By enabling seamless interaction with TON's DeFi applications, Fordefi is helping us unlock new opportunities for institutional participants and driving the growth and adoption of the TON blockchain."About FordefiFordefi is a self-custody MPC wallet platform built for institutions to securely access DeFi across multiple blockchains. Offering native blockchain connectivity, policy controls, transaction simulation, and real-time risk alerts, Fordefi empowers institutions to engage confidently in DeFi. Founded in 2021, Fordefi's mission is to enable secure, institutional-grade DeFi participation. For more information, visit . For additional inquiries, contact ....About TONThe Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at .

