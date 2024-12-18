Arab Ambassadors In Vienna Mark World Arabic Language Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Sudanese Ambassador to Austria and Head of the Arab Ambassadors Council in Vienna, Magdi Ahmad Mofadal, stressed the importance of the Arabic language, spoken by over 450 million people worldwide.

During a celebration of World Arabic Language Day at the United Nations office in Vienna Wednesday, Ambassador Mofadal, said that Arabic is more than just a means of communication; it is a bridge connecting continents, cultures, and civilizations, carrying a rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

He praised efforts to preserve and enhance the language, particularly through the use of artificial intelligence to revive its poetic and artistic beauty.

The Ambassador also highlighted the Arab Ambassadors Council's ongoing efforts to promote Arabic in international organizations and through cultural events and translations. He welcomed UNESCO's 2021 inclusion of Arabic calligraphy in the intangible cultural heritage list as a major milestone.

In closing, Mofadal acknowledged the difficult situation in Palestine, which affected this year's celebrations, and expressed hope for peace in Palestine and worldwide by the next World Arabic Language Day. (end)

amq











MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109007656