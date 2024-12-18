Kuehn Law Encourages PWOD, NURO, BHLB, And BRKL Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.
Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD ) Click to Take Action
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has agreed to merge with Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for 2.385 shares of Northwest common stock for each share of Penns Woods common stock. After closing, Penns Woods shareholders are expected to hold 12% of the combined company and receive a dividend of 48 cents per share.
NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO ) Click to Take Action
NeuroMetrix, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by electroCore, Inc. ElectroCore will acquire NeuroMetrix shares for its net cash at closing, minus compensation, severance, transaction expenses, and liabilities.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) Click to Take Action
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Berkshire shareholders will own approximately 51% of the combined company.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (N ASDAQ: BRKL ) Click to Take Action
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is set to merge with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock for each share of Brookline common stock. After closing, Brookline will merge into Berkshire in an all-stock transaction valued at $12.68 per share of Brookline common stock.
Why Your Participation Matters:
SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
Your investment. Your voice. Your future
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.
Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.
For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moon K. Young
Chief of Operations
Kuehn Law, PLLC
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
