First Deputy PM Opens Kuwait Surgical Hospital In Basra

12/18/2024 9:09:21 AM
BASRA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, accompanied by Iraqi Minister of health Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi and Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, inaugurated the Kuwait Surgical government Hospital in Basra Wednesday.
Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the leadership and people of Iraq. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, emphasizing Kuwait's commitment to cooperation and future joint projects.
The Kuwait Surgical Hospital is a grant from Kuwait to Iraq, featuring various medical facilities, including patient wards, operating rooms, an endoscopy center, and advanced ICU and emergency units. (end)
