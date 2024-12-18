First Deputy PM Opens Kuwait Surgical Hospital In Basra

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BASRA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, accompanied by Iraqi Minister of Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi and Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, inaugurated the Kuwait Surgical Hospital in Basra Wednesday.

Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to the leadership and people of Iraq. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, emphasizing Kuwait's commitment to cooperation and future joint projects.

The Kuwait Surgical Hospital is a grant from Kuwait to Iraq, featuring various medical facilities, including patient wards, operating rooms, an endoscopy center, and advanced ICU and emergency units. (end)

ajr











MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109007545