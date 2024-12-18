Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 14: Allu Arjun Action Thriller Earns ₹11.47 Crore Today - Check Total Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 14 : The Allu Arjun blockbuster continues to maintain momentum at the Box Office. As per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹11.47 crore, making its total collection inch closer to ₹1,500 crore

Pushpa 2 Collection

'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which opened in theatres on December 5, has performed massively during the first 13 days.

| Allu Arjun's father visits stampede victim's son who 'suffered brain damage'

As per Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2' earned ₹26.95 crore on Monday (Day 12) and ₹23.35 crore on Tuesday (Day 13). On Wednesday, Day 14, the collection stood at ₹9.64 as of 6 pm, with the total expected to rise during the evening and night shows.

As the action drama continues to maintain strong momentum in its second week, the movie is on track to surpass the collections of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection

As of Tuesday, December 17, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide. This collection surpasses the records of SS 'Rajamouli's RRR', which raked in ₹1,230 crore, and 'Yash's KGF: Chapter 2', which earned ₹1,215 crore globally.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun's film mints over ₹12 crore Pushpa 2 stars on IMDb list

Pushpa 2 lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have not only managed to enthrall the audience but have also made it to 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot on the list, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth.

More about Pushpa 2 movie

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' generated significant buzz even before its release, largely due to the intense promotional efforts by the filmmakers.

| Pushpa 2 breaks records, but single-screen cinemas worry about upcoming drought

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie also features a talented supporting cast, including seasoned actor Fahad Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.







