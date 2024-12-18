Binance Wallet Launches Binance Alpha to Spotlight Promising Projects and Enhance Pre-Listing Transparency

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) December 18, 2024 – Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has announced the launch of Binance Alpha, a platform within Binance Wallet (previously known as Binance Web3 Wallet) designed to spotlight early-stage projects and help users explore Alpha opportunities. Notably, Binance Alpha serves as a platform for featuring tokens that may be considered for listings on the Binance Exchange in the future.

“Binance Alpha serves as a pre-listing token selection pool, designed to enhance transparency in the process of token consideration for Binance Exchange listings,” said Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet. “By publicly highlighting a curated selection of early-stage projects, Binance Alpha fosters community trust, offering users insights into tokens with potential for future growth within the Binance ecosystem.”

Tokens featured on Binance Alpha are selected using Binance’s industry expertise and advanced insights, spotlighting those that demonstrate strong community interest, growing traction and alignment with key trends shaping the crypto ecosystem. Binance Alpha is also intended to provide users with valuable insights into promising projects, helping to deepen their understanding of the Web3 landscape and its potential to shape the future of blockchain technology.

Announcements about upcoming tokens on Binance Alpha will be shared on Binance Wallet’s and Binance’s official social channels prior to their launch. A countdown clock and chain details will appear on the Binance Wallet’s Markets tab. Tokens will go live in batches for a 24-hour showcase period, during which users can explore project details and purchase tokens using the Quick Buy feature. After the spotlight ends, featured tokens will remain in the same Alpha section in the Markets tab, where users can continue to track and trade.

The “Quick Buy” feature enhances the trading experience by optimizing the existing Swap functionality within Binance Wallet. This innovation enables faster and more seamless transactions, offering a higher success rate and better prices compared to other decentralized exchanges (DEXes) or trading bots. Key improvements include automatic selection of the native chain’s token and default trading amount based on wallet holdings, automatic slippage adjustment during retries to improve transaction success rates, and an anti-MEV mechanism to mitigate the effects of Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) on large transactions, ensuring better prices for users.

Users can explore Binance Alpha and discover innovative projects on Binance Wallet starting December 18, 2024, with five tokens planned to be announced on that day and the following two days — December 19th and 20th — subject to changes.





