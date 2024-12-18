Iran plans to introduce AI tools to boost petrochemical sector

(MENAFN)

Iran's Vice President for Science and has unveiled plans to integrate innovative artificial intelligence technologies into the country's petrochemical industry to accelerate its growth, according to Mehr News Agency.



Hossein Afshin, speaking at a press conference during the third Petrofan event, highlighted the crucial role of the oil and petrochemical industries in driving the nation's economic development and generating revenue.



“When we discuss oil and petrochemicals, we are talking about foreign currency and national progress. While evolves swiftly, our focus remains on petrochemicals as a major income-generating sector,” Afshin remarked.



He underscored the importance of investing in research and development, warning that without it, industries are destined to stagnate.



Afshin acknowledged that although the petrochemical industry is a significant contributor to Iran’s economy, it still faces challenges, such as underdevelopment in some downstream sectors. He also noted that investment in research and development is disproportionately low compared to the scale of the industry.



“Our goal today is to apply advanced artificial intelligence tools to the petrochemical sector to stimulate its growth and advancement,” he added.

