Oleate Esters Market Is Set To Reach US$ 3,612.3 Million With Growing At A 5.6% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The utilization of oleate esters is gaining ground in different industries as sustainable substitutes for cosmetics, coatings, and medicines

Rockville, MD, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oleate ester market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,094.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Rising environmental awareness and growing regulations on the use of chemicals, oleate esters are being produced from renewable and non-polluting resources by manufacturers to keep up to the needs. The recent changes by producers can be noted with an emphasis on the procurements of palm, soy and sunflower oleo-chemicals that fully replace their petroleum-based counterparts which is more environmentally friendly. This is because customers have become more health-conscious over the years and prefer safe oleate which meet their quality standards.

In order to enhance the performance and adaptability of oleate esters to changing needs, manufacturers allocate some of their resources to research and development. For example, advances in technology enabled the development of oleate esters with enhanced stability, solubility and emulsification properties which has further expanded their use in various products including cosmetic agents and industrial lubricants.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:





Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global oleate ester market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR and reach US$ 3,612.3 Million by 2034

The East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.1% in 2034

Predominating market players include Wilmar International Ltd., Kao Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Victorian Chemical Company, Italmatch Chemical S.p.A., Croda International Plc., and INEOS Group. Ethyl oleate under oleate type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% reaching a valuation of US$ 942.8 Million by 2034

“Oleate ester improves lubrication, decreasing friction and wear, which is essential for mechanical systems. It functions as a lubricant catalyst, guaranteeing seamless performance.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Oleate Esters Market:

Wilmar International Ltd.; Kao Corporation; Emery Oleochemicals; Victorian Chemical Company; Italmatch Chemical S.p.A.; Croda International Plc.; INEOS Group; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

The oleate esters market is growing strongly due to their wide range of uses in different sectors. Manufacturers have recently been concentrating on improving their performance and sustainability through new developments. By creating new formulations and improving refining processes, manufacturers have attained greater purity and enhanced lubricating properties, meeting the advanced needs of contemporary machinery and equipment.

Manufacturers are actively highlighting the environmentally friendly properties of oleate esters, emphasizing their biodegradability and lower environmental impact in comparison to conventional lubricants. The marketing strategy outlined here is in line with the global trends of focus on sustainability and the legal requirements for such options. With the help of significant corporations in some industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, the producers have managed to enter a new market and seize more clients. Consequently, the oleate esters market is expected to continue growing due to constant innovations and partnerships that cater to changing industry demands and sustainability objectives.

Oleate Esters Industry News:

In January 2021, Emery Oleochemicals expanded its distribution arrangement with Omya Inc. in the United States for Emery's Green Polymer Additives (GPA) products, including oleate esters.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global soy chemicals market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the by type (Ethyl Oleate, Methyl Oleate, Butyl Oleate, and Trimethylolpropane Trioleate), by application (Lubricants, Plasticizers, Agrochemicals, and Cosmetics) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global emollient esters market is anticipated to evolve rapidly at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 310 million in 2023 and is thus expected to reach US$ 620 million by 2033-end.

Sucrose esters or sucrose fatty acid are groups of esters that are synthesized by esterification of sucrose and fatty acids such as Lauric acid, Palmitic acid, Stearic acid to name a few. Sucrose esters are available in powder, liquid, and pellet form. Sucrose esters are often used as an emulsifier in almost all food products as it is fit for human consumption.

The global cosmetic esters market was valued at US$ 964.9 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.8% to end up at US$ 1,695.7 million by 2034.

The global butyric acid derivatives market is projected value at US$ 877.5 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 7.2% to end up at US$ 1,758.7 million by 2034.

The global crosslinking agents market is projected to be at US$ 13,571.5 million in 2024 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% to be projected at US$ 20,283.1 million by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

