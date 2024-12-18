Israeli tanks surround displaced Palestinian families in Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah

(MENAFN) Israeli tanks surrounded displaced Palestinian families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah, yesterday, amid heavy gunfire as the Israeli took initial steps to settle in Gaza. Displaced families appealed to the Red Cross and relevant authorities for evacuation, while Israeli forces carried out that resulted in the deaths of approximately 30 Palestinians, with others injured. footage captured the chaos in the Mawasi area, showing Palestinians seeking shelter from gunfire near tents housing displaced families. Al-Mawasi, once known for its fertile agricultural land and fresh groundwater, has been turned into arid land and a center of displacement due to Israeli policies.



The violence coincided with reports on the 438th day of the ongoing conflict, where two Israeli soldiers were killed, and five others were injured when a building collapsed on Israeli forces following resistance attacks in Rafah. Israeli politicians have continued to push for security control over Gaza and plans for settlement expansion, with efforts to pass legislation in the Knesset to facilitate this. The "Nahhala Settlement Movement" has announced plans to send caravans to Gaza next week, aiming to establish settlements and outposts in the region.



These moves follow a proposal from Likud MK Avichai Poaron for a bill that would lift restrictions on Israeli citizens' movement within Gaza, similar to the changes made in the northern West Bank. The bill is seen as a step toward creating new settlement blocs in Gaza.

