Macron Regime Is Essentially Turning France Into Failed State, Says President
Date
12/18/2024 6:07:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“What is there to be said about New Caledonia if here, right in
the centre of Europe, in Corsica, they (France - ed) ban the
Corsican language, the Corsican language cannot be used in public
places? What is this, after all? Is this democracy? Are these human
rights?” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with
Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya Segodnya”
International News Agency.
According to Azernews , the President
emphasized:“In other words, France may have once been a great
country, a country of great thinkers, great scientists, and
writers. But that is no longer the case. The Macron regime is
essentially turning France into a failed state.”
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.