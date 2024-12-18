عربي


Macron Regime Is Essentially Turning France Into Failed State, Says President

12/18/2024 6:07:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “What is there to be said about New Caledonia if here, right in the centre of Europe, in Corsica, they (France - ed) ban the Corsican language, the Corsican language cannot be used in public places? What is this, after all? Is this democracy? Are these human rights?” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency.

According to Azernews , the President emphasized:“In other words, France may have once been a great country, a country of great thinkers, great scientists, and writers. But that is no longer the case. The Macron regime is essentially turning France into a failed state.”

AzerNews

