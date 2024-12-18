Intercepts Confirm Significant North Korean Casualties In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recent communications intercepted by Ukraine's Security Service point to significant casualties suffered by North Korean deployed in Kursk region.

The SBU posted excerpts from the calls, Ukrinform reports.

In one call between a Russian soldier and his wife, a nurse in a hospital in Moscow region, the latter says:“Yesterday there was a train that brought a hundred people. Today it was another 120, that's already over 200. And how many more are there? God knows,” the woman complains.

In another call, she says that whole wards in Russian hospitals are being provided to North Korean soldiers while wounded Russian troops are being treated in worse conditions:“Are they elite, or what, these Koreans? We are freeing up certain wards for them.”

n troops in Kursk region not to contradict Putin's statements - IS

It is noted that the SBU has already initiated a criminal case into the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the crime of aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation stated that Russia is already actively employing North Korean troops at the front, while trying to conceal this as much as possible.

Northtroops establishing observation posts to counter Ukrainian drones – intel

The DPRK military is operating in areas near the city of Sudzha, Kursk region. The Russians are throwing them into battle as infantry without armored support, which leads to heavy casualties. North Korean fighters turned out unprepared to confront drones, reports say.