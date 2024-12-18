Dtravel Gains Strategic Support From Modular Capital And EV3 To Scale Decentralized Vacation Rentals

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hong Kong, China, December 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Dtravel , a decentralized leveraging blockchain to transform vacation rentals, has announced strategic backing from Modular Capital and Escape Velocity (EV3) . These partnerships signify significant milestones in Dtravel's journey to develop a global peer-to-peer vacation rental ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth

The recent funding from Modular Capital aims to reinforce Dtravel's position as an innovative leader in decentralized travel. Vincent Jow, Managing Partner at Modular Capital, highlighted the platform's transformative potential:

Escape Velocity Crypto (EV3), a prominent backer of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), also joins Dtravel as a strategic investor.

Empowering Decentralized Travel

Dtravel operates as a DePIN, eliminating centralized control and excessive fees through its blockchain-powered ecosystem. By tokenizing bookings into Real World Assets (RWAs) on the Base blockchain via the Nite Protocol, the platform provides a transparent and permissionless data marketplace accessible to any business.

About the Investors

Modular Capital

Founded in 2022, Modular Capital supports early-stage ventures and liquid tokens using a thesis-driven approach. The firm collaborates with portfolio companies by offering strategic introductions, advising on go-to-market strategies, designing tokenomics, and more.

Escape Velocity Crypto (EV3)

Also established in 2022, EV3 supports DePIN projects and builds public goods for decentralized ecosystems. Backed by leading investors including CMT Digital, Castle Island Ventures, and Ribbit Capital, EV3 fosters innovation through strategic investments and partnerships.

About Dtravel

Dtravel leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative to traditional vacation rental platforms, offering direct connections between vacation rental operators and travelers. The platform's unique token model drives growth and rewards users, while its open-source Nite Protocol ensures data transparency and innovation.

