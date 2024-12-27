Kuwait Strongly Condemns Aqsa Storming By Israeli Occupation Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly denounced the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist of Israeli government.

In a press release, the ministry echoed Kuwait's condemnation of such frequent practices that provoke the sentiments of Muslims around the world, break international resolutions, and reflect continued Israeli occupation bids to alter the existing historic and status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The ministry, therefore, called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to take on its due responsibilities to prevent and end the recurrence of such aggressions and to provide protection to the Palestinian people. (end)

