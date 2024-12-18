Aman Center Holds Activities For Children To Mark National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), a part of the Qatar Social Work Foundation under the auspices of the of Social Development and Family, is organising a series of diverse interactive events for children to celebrate National Day.

Aman's awareness events will kick off today with a booth dedicated to offering educational and entertainment segments for children, running from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM.

In this context, Executive Director of Aman Center Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani underscored the importance of participating in Qatar National Day celebrations, dedicating an awareness booth for children in collaboration with the AlHazm Mall, reflecting love for and sense of belonging to one's country, educating children and engaging them in competitions.

The Aman Executive Director added that national identity will be highlighted and Qatari culture in all its forms celebrated, delivering a message of love for one's nation, with Aman committed to educating children, being at the heart of the Center's work and the country's future.

Head of the Communication and Information Office at Aman Center Hanan Al Ali stressed the importance of being present at National Day celebrations with children and sharing in their joy on this day, marked by happiness in every Qatari home.

Al Ali highlighted the many awareness and interactive activities in place, along with awareness raising messaging shared on the Center's social media platforms, stemming from Aman's conviction in the significance of this day.

Director of community awareness at Aman center Bakheeta Al Ghayathin also noted the Center's commitment to diversifying its awareness activities and programs for children.