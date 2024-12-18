PLAYMONSTER UK AND TEACHER's PET ANNOUNCE WINNERS FOR SPIROGRAPH DESIGN COMPETITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winning Spirograph Design Competition Entries

Over 220 primary students entered, 250 free Spirograph school bundles snapped up in 72 hours and 500 primary downloaded Spirograph resources!

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Playmonster UK and Teacher's Pet are delighted to announce that Hounslow Heath School has won the Spirograph Design competition with the stunning picture of a bird created with Spirograph.An immediate hit with schools, Teacher's Pet saw more than 1000 unique visitors to the Spirograph Design competition page during launch day of the campaign. The 250 free Spirograph kits provided by Playmonster UK was snapped up within 72 hours of launch and over 500 schools downloaded the free educational Spirograph themed resource packs, created in association with Teacher's Pet. More than 220 students submitted entries in the competition inviting primary school pupils aged 7 to 11 to create autumn themed Spirograph designs with inspiration from the famous Spirograph Girl.Three runner ups have also been selected with congratulations to St. Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School, Nursery Hill Primary School and Holy Trinity COFE Primary School, Ashton-Under-Lyne.The winning school will be treated to an art session with Spirograph Girl, showcasing her viral Spirograph artwork and teaching pupils how to get even more creative with the Spirograph sets and a membership to Teacher's Pet for their school. Winning prizes also include exciting bundles of Spirograph products for the winning design and 3 runner-up pupils and schools, including the Spirograph Design Set, Spirograph Mandala Maker, Spirograph Neon and Doodle Pals.Launched by Playmonster UK and Teacher's Pet, the Spirograph Design Competition asked pupils to get creative with autumn themed Spirograph designs. Supported by teaching resources that shows how Spirograph patterns can be found across nature, maths, art and in living creatures, inspiration is available all around us. Promoting the Spirograph Design Competition to its extensive network of 514,000 educators. The campaign was also promoted to Teacher's Pet's 257,000 newsletter subscribers, 230k Facebook followers, 21k X followers and 17.1k Instagram followers.Rachel Evans, Spirograph Girl comments:“I'm so proud to see how creative the children have been using Spirograph - it takes me back to when I was a child and first started using it! These little masterpieces are amazing, and I can't wait to see what the winner's class will make during their workshop with me.”Justin Clasby, Director International Marketing, Playmonster UK says:“The competition attracted strong entrants with some highly creative mini-master pieces. Passion and creativity shone-through making it a very difficult competition to judge. Entries ranged from Flowers, Owls, Leaves, Spiders to Fireworks following an Autumn theme. I was pleased to see the innovation and creativity in and out of schools throughout the UK as Spirograph continues to inspire new and existing generations to imagine, explore and create.”Christina Loftus, Creative Director, Teacher's Pet comments:“Seeing all the children's Autumn creations has been amazing! So much creativity and thought has been put into every entry we received; it was incredibly challenging choosing a winner and we have loved looking through all the entries. A huge well done to the winner and runners up.”About Spirograph:Part of Playmonster UK, Spirograph has been amazing and inspiring generations of artists for nearly 60 years! Choose a fun-shaped precision ring, use the Spirograph putty to hold it in place, then spin one of the precision wheels around using the design pens. Round and round you go until you have an intricate spiral-design! It's fun and easy for any age. When you're ready for more fun, check out one of the other Spirograph sets. Expand your artistic horizons! Give your art a spin with Spirograph!About Teacher's PetEstablished in April 2010 - Teacher's Pet was created to provide unique and engaging classroom content and everything a teacher could need all under one roof.ENDSFor further information contact Ane Olesen, Wire PR: ...SPIROGRAPH and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. ©2024 Hasbro

