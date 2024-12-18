World's Highest-Paid Actor Got ₹1,324 Crore For One Movie Project, Thinks About Death All The Time

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The highest-paid ever is neither Tom nor Shah Rukh Khan. It's star Keanu Reeves.

Keanu achieved an extraordinary milestone in the early 2000s, earning a staggering $156 million ( ₹1,324 crore at present rate) for a single production. This record remains unbeaten, placing him among the most financially-successful actors of all time.

After The Matrix's phenomenal success in 1999, Keanu Reeves became one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. Warner Bros. quickly signed him for the next two films in the franchise, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

These sequels were shot simultaneously, and Reeves was paid $30 million (nearly ₹255 crore) upfront. In addition to his salary, he secured a share of the profits and residual income from streaming and television broadcasts.

Together, the films earned $1.2 billion ( ₹10,190 crore) at the box office, with continued earnings from re-releases and OTT platforms significantly boosting his income. Over time, Reeves' earnings from this production climbed to a record-breaking $156 million.

This amount far surpassed the $94 million ( ₹798 crore) earned by Alec Guinness for Star Wars over multiple re-releases and the $100 million ( ₹849 crore) salaries of Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis and Will Smith for their respective blockbuster films. Reeves' achievement is even more remarkable considering it spanned two films, released separately in 2003.

Unmatched record

Keanu Reeves' record remains unmatched in Hollywood. Tom Cruise's highest earning for Top Gun: Maverick stands at $100 million. Similarly, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan earned $40 million ( ₹339 crore) for his recent blockbuster Jawan, as per media reports. Despite these impressive figures, no actor has come close to Reeves' combined paycheck.