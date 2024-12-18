Pentagon stresses continued communication with Türkiye amid fragile situation in Syria

(MENAFN) The condition in Syria is "fragile" and communication with Türkiye are pursuing, the Pentagon stated on Tuesday, under continuing pressures over US assistance for the PKK/YPG-led SDF.



representative Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that talks with Türkiye stresses on "the situation in Syria writ large," in addition to efforts "to ensure that the people of Syria are able to experience security and stability" after the ouster of Leader Bashar Assad.



"Türkiye is a very valued ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIS," Ryder stated to journalists.



He added, "I'm confident that we'll continue to keep having those conversations with Türkiye and other regional partners on this issue,"



The US has mainly trusted the SDF to ally with in counter-Daesh/ISIS missions in Syria. But Washington's backup has largely stressed relations among the NATO partners.



